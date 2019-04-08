TS Inter Results 2019: The TS Inter result 2019 will be released by the Telangana Board on its official websites at bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in by the end of this week. As per the report, the result will be out by the end of this week after the Lok Sabha Elections.

TS Inter Results 2019: Telangana board result for 1st, 2nd year to be declared soon

TS Inter Results 2019: Telangana candidates who had appeared for TS inter 1st and 2nd-year examination 2019 can check their respective results via the official website of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) – bie.telangana,.gov.im. The results for the same can be expected by the end of this week. The exams for Telanga started on February 28, 2019, and continued till March 18, 2019.

As per reports, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce the results for TS intermediate 1, 2nd year after the Lok Sabha elections in order to avoid confusion. Historically the result for the same was released by mid-April last year.

The TS Inter I exams was conducted by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) from February 27 to March 16, 2019, and the TS Inter II exams were held from February 28 to March 18, 2019. Aspirants are advised to keep their admit cards or hall tickets ready so that the Telangana Intermediate (TS 1/2) result can be quickly accessed.

As per a few reports, there were speculations that the result will be declared by today April 8, 2019, but after the board officials confirmed that the result will be out by this weekend. The Lok Sabha elections in Telangana will be conducted on April 11, 2019.

Steps to check TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year result 2019:

Step 1: Check the official website of the board- bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link and a new tab will open

Step 3: Fill in your hall ticket number details and relevant information to log in

Step 4: First and second-year result for the same will be in front of you

Step 5: Download the result

Step 6: Take a print out for future references.

