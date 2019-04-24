TS Inter Revaluation 2019: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has now activated the link for students who are willing to apply for re-counting and re-verification of application. All the interested candidates are advised to apply for the application before or on April 25, 2019. Given below are the steps to apply for the TS Inter Revaluation 2019.

TS Inter Revaluation 2019: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE will be accepting re-counting and re-verification of application of the TS Inter Results 2019 till April 25, 2019. The aspirants who are willing to check or verify their results can apply for the same on the official website of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education i.e. bie.telangana.gov.in. The TS Inter Results 2019 for the first year and second year were announced by the Telangana State Board on April 18, 2019.

Soon after the TS Inter Results 2019 were declared by the board, error in the examination results was raised by the students. The link for the re-verification and re-counting was activated by the board on April 19, this year. However, the link provided by the state board on the official website was not working. The window is now working and applicants can apply for the re-verification or re-counting of applications before or on April 25, 2019.

Steps to apply for the TS Inter Revaluation 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE i.e. bie.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads IPE March-2019 Re-Counting – Apply Here, IPE March-2019 Re-Verification – Apply Here.

Step 3: Both the mentioned above links will direct you to the respective new tabs.

Step 4: Enter your Hall Ticket No. and click to the button that reads Get Data.

Step 5: Select the subject.

Step 6: Pay Rs 100 per subject for re-counting while Rs 600 per subject for re-verification.

Over 9 lakh students appeared for the Telangana intermediate examinations, this year. According to sources, students who performed well in the first year of intermediate examination failed to give a decent performance in the second year of the examination that was conducted in February-March 2019. As per reports, students have also scored zero, one or two marks in the exam. At least 8 students who failed to score well in the Telangana State Board exams 2019 allegedly committed suicide.

