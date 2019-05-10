TS Inter revaluation 2019: TSBIE will announce the TS Inter Result 2019 again on May 15 after completion of the re-evaluation process. The results will be published on the official websites at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in. TSBIE had announced Intermediate results in April, which were by marred by goof-ups. Around two dozen students committed suicide after they were declared fail.

TS Inter revaluation 2019: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is highly expected to release the TS Inter Result 2019 again on May 15 after re-evaluation. TSBIE would announce the results on the official websites at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The results are coming up after Telangana High Court directed to TSBIE to complete the re-verification process by the said date.

Re-evaluation process of Intermediate results is being carried out by TSBIE after major goof-ups were found in the final results, announced in April. The declaration had stoked a political controversy in the newly founded state.

Check steps to download TS Inter reevaluation 2019

• Candidates need to visit the official websites at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in

• On the homepage, click on the link reading download Inter result 2019

• Enter your credential including registration number and roll number

• Results will be displayed on the screen

• Download the same and take a print out for future reference

The students took to streets against TSBIE and demanded free of cost re-evaluation process. They demanded TSBIE to waive Rs 600 re-evaluation fee per subject.

The Opposition parties had also joined the protesters and demanded the dismissal of state Education Minister. They also sought a thorough probe into the matter.

As many as 9.74 lakh students had appeared in the Intermediate examinations out of which 3.28 lakh were declared fail. TSBIE had held exams in February-March.

After protesters refused to budge down, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao accepted the demand of students, ordering TSBIE to conduct the re-evaluation of TS Inter Result 2019 free of cost.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App