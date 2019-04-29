TS Inter Supplementary Exam 2019: As per new notification, the intermediate first year or Class 11th exams will be conducted in forenoon session and Class 12th exams will be conducted in the afternoon session. The exams to begin on May 25.

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE ) has changed the dates for the forthcoming TS Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) on May 25. The Board has earlier notified that the exams to be held on May 16, 2019. As per the new schedule, TS Inter Supply or IPASE exams would be conducted from May 25 to June 1, 2019. Students can check their new date sheet on its official website @bie.telangana.gov.in.

As per new notification, the intermediate first year or Class 11th exams will be conducted in forenoon session and Class 12th exams will be conducted in the afternoon session. The exams to begin on May 25. As the re-verification of answer sheets of all failed students and other applicants is likely to take more time, the BIE has postponed the Advanced Supplementary Exams.

Recently, the Telangana Board has declared results for the Intermediate exam results. Parents and students have demanded that the supplementary examinations should be postponed further. The intermediate exams which were conducted in the month of February and March this year. had announced the results on April 18, 2019. Students, Parents, Student’s organisations and political parties held protests across the state after the allegations of bungling in the release of the result.

The government has also constituted a committee of experts to look into the discrepancies in the Intermediate results. The committee has submitted its report to the government adding that that the mistakes included unavailability of practical exam marks in the memos of certain geography students.

