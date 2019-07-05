The TS Inter Supplementary Results are expected to be declared after July 8, 2019. Officials from the board have said that the evaluation process of the exam is going on and results will soon be declared on the official website of the board.

The TS Inter Supplementary Results 2019 are expected to be out soon. According to media sources, the Inter Supplementary exam 2019 result is expected to be declared after July 8, 2019. Officials from the board have said that the evaluation process of the TS Inter Supplementary Exam is going and the results for the same will be declared after July 8, 2019. The TS Inter Supplementary Result will be declared on the official website of the board.

The officials have also said that the results of TS Inter Supplementary exam 2019 for the first year will be declared within 3 to 4 days from the declaration of the second year results. The TS Inter Supplementary Exam result 2019 will be released on the official website along with the affiliated websites such as tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bietelangana.gov.in, exam.bie.telangana.gov.in, and results.cgg.gov.in. TS Inter Supplementary Exam 2019 will also be declared on the private education portal manabadi.com.

The TS Inter Results 2019 which were released in April 2019 faced a lot of criticism and protests from parents, students and political parties as more than 3 lakh students were declare failed due to administrative glitches. The re-evaluation of the results was declared on May 27, 2019.

Board had made important arrangements for the re-evaluation of answer sheets after the TS Inter result 2019 were declared in April 2019. 19 students committed suicide in the past two months after more than three lakh students were declared failed. The officials from the Telangana Board have said that two agencies are involved in the preparation of the results which is under the supervision of JNTU.

Earlier media reports claimed just two days before the supplementary examinations were conducted on June 7, 2019, that several boxes of question papers were reported missing from a police station in Telangana Warangal which lead to an embarrassment for the board. Later it was reported that out of the 13 boxes placed two boxes of the question papers for the advanced examination were missing from the Mills Colony Police Station.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App