TS Inter Supply Result 2019: The TS Inter Supplementary results will be declared by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (BIE Telangana) after July 8 on the official website such as tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in. Candidates can check the exam results through the official website.

TS Inter Supply results 2019 @ tsbie.cgg.gov.in: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (BIE Telangana) will declare the TS Inter Supplementary results for the examinations held in June after July 8 on the official website such as tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in. Candidates can check the results through the official websites. The results will also be declared on private education portal exam.bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in and manabadi.com.

According to officials, the evaluation process of both Intermediate first year and second year students is underway. The BIE Telangana will declare the Inter Supply results for the second year students after July 8.

Officials also said TS Inter results for the first year students will be declared 3-4 days followed by the second year results declaration. TS Inter results 2019 were declared in the month of April after various stakeholders protested across the state. For more than 3 lakh students were declared as failed due to administrative glitches.

TS Inter Supply results 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website bie.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the supplementary result link mentioned on the homepage

Step 3: Enter all required details

Step 4: Submit all required details

Step 5: View results and download results

Step 7: Take a printout for future use.

The TS Inter results after the re-evaluation process were declared on May 27.

Followed by the fiasco in April regarding results, Board made significant arrangements for revaluation of the answer sheets. Board is also planning to complete the entire result declaration process in the coming 10 days.

Over the past two months, around 19 students committed suicide after over three lakh students failed in the intermediate exams which were conducted by the board. As per an official of Telangana BIE, two agencies are involved in the results preparation process under the supervision of JNTU.

Supplementary exams began on June 7, 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App