TS Inter Supply Result 2019: The Telangana Board is all set to release the to announce TS Inter Supply results 2019 on the official websites - tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in soon. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the sites for details.

TS Inter Supply results 2019: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education or TSBIE is expected to release the Telangana Inter Supply Results 2019 on the official websites soon. According to reports, Telangana Board will announce the TS Inter Supply results’ announcement date tomorrow, i.e. July 11, 2019, as revealed to media by the Board

All the students who have appeared in the Inter Supplementary Exam this year are advised to check their results on the following websites – tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, exam.bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

Websites to check the TS Inter Supply Results 2019:

Here’s the direct link to download the TS Inter Supply Results 2019

How to check the Telangana Inter supply Results?

Visit the official website of TSBIE or any other websites mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Telangana Inter supply Results “

“ On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the roll number and click on submit

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out of the same for reference

The Inter Supply Results will also be published on the website – manabadi.com. The Telangana Board had released the TS Inter exam results 2019 in the month of April. After the release of the results various stakeholders criticized and protested over the failure of more than 3 lakh students due to administrative glitches. Later, the High Court of Telangana ordered the Board to conduct free revaluation for students. TS Inter revaluation results were released on May 27, 2019.

