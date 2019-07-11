TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019: The Board of Intermediate Education Telangana will soon declare the TS Inter Supply Result 2019 on the official website of tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019: The Board of Intermediate Education Telangana or BIE Telangana is expected to announce the TS Supplementary Result 2019 today, July 11 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can visit the official website to check the TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019. TS Inter results are expected to be published on portals affiliated with the Telangana BIE including tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Candidates can also login another official website, bie.telangana.gov.in, exam.bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in to check their result.

Apart from this, the results will also be released on the third party result websites, manabadi.com, a private portal which hosts education news and results from Andhra Pradesh Telangana states.

The TS Inter Supplementary Examinations was started on May 25 and ended on June 1, 2019. However, the supplementary exams schedule was revised after students and parents alleged “goof up” in the declaration of Intermediate exam results. The TS Inter supplementary examination result 2019 will contain the details which include the marks secured by the candidate in the examination and the qualifying status of the candidate. Out of 9.43 lakh students who appeared in the exams, more than 3 lakh students were declared failed by the board.

Steps to check TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TSBIE, tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019 link

Step 3: Candidates would be redirected to a new page, where they have to enter their roll number and login credentials.

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen, download and take a printout for future reference.

