TS Intermediate result 2019: Telangana Board to declare Ist and 2nd \year result on April 18, here’s how to check: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Wednesday announced that the results for the first and second-year examination will be released on April 18, 2019. As per reports, the results for the Intermediate exams are scheduled to be held on April 18 and the results will be declared on the same day. The officials have said that the results will be announced at around 11 am tomorrow i.e Thursday.

However, the exact time of the announcement will be declared a day before the exams. Last year, The first and second-year results were announced within a day’s time, this time, the result is expected to be announced on the same day.

The TS Intermediate result 2019 will be accessible online on its official websites like results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, exam.bie.telangana.gov.in and bie.tg.nic.in.The students can also check their results at the government based application- T App Folio. Meanwhile, The students need to finish at least 35 per cent in each subject to clear their results.

How to check TS Intermediate results:

1. Go to the official website of Telangana Board @bie.telangana.gov.in.

2. Click on the home page once the link appears on the computer screen.

3. Click on the link and enter your details required in the field.

4. Click submit

5. The result will appear on the computer screen.

6. Take the print out for future reference.

2018 results:

In 2018, around 70 per cent of students cleared the examination. The private colleges have passed percentage of 69 per cent. The tribal colleges registered a margin of 87 per cent result percentage while social welfare colleges got 86 per cent result. The state’s Model Schools got 68 per cent and Aided colleges registered 55 per cent.

