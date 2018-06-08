The results for TS Inter First Year and Second Year Supply Results 2018 has been announced by Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TBIE) today. Students can avail their results from the official website of the Board at results.cgg.gov.in.

According to reports, the results were announced at 10:00AM today at the board headquarters in Hyderabad. Apart from the official website, the TS IPASE Results 2018 can also be checked on on bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and manabadi.co.

The TS IPASE examination was conducted during the month of May and June this year. To check TS IPASE Results 2018 students are required to enter their TS IPASE hall ticket numbers in order to download the results online. In case a student does not have access to the the hall tickets or have lost it, they can get the avail the same from manabadi.com.

To go to the official website directly, click here: http://results.cgg.gov.in/

