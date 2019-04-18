TS IPE result 2019, TSBIE TS Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Results 2019: The result for Telangana inter result 2019 will be declared on five websites, the candidates can check- bieap.gov.in results 2019, schools9.com, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in. The students are also advised to check the T App Folio and the SMS service to check the result. For more details check below.

Telangana IPE result 2019: Telangana inter result to be out today, see steps to check on mobile, T App Folio, SMS here

Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Results 2019: The results will be declared at- bieap.gov.in results, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in for the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) first and second year will be declared today at 5 pm at the official website of bieap.gov.in results. The links for the same has been activated at the homepage for both the exams. Once the candidate clicks on the link they will be redirected to a new page which reads as the result will be up after 5 pm. The candidates who have appeared for the intermediate examination can check their respective results via the offcial websites, T App Folio application, and SMS service.

Over 9 lakh students have appeared for the examination so it is expected that there will be heavy traffic at the website for checking result, but don’t worry we have got you multiple ways to check the result here. Check these five websites:

TS inter result 2019: How to check result via the app- T App Folio

Students can check their respective results from the Telangana state government app- T App Folio. Candidates can download official Telangana state app from play store application. One can check inter result 2019 through mobile and send their respective roll number. The result will be on your screens.

To download application T App Folio see here:

For IOS users- Click here

For Android users- Click here

Check the video for more information:

TS inter result 2019: Steps to check the result on mobile

Step 1: Open any link as stated above

Step 2: Click on the link, and you will be redirected to a new page

Step 3: On the homepage, click on the link March 2019 result

Step 4: Log-in using roll number and other credentials, the result will appear on the screen

TS inter result 2019: Steps to check result via SMS

TS inter result 2019: Inter II Year

General – SMS – TSGEN2REGISTRATION NO -Send it to 56263

Vocational – SMS – TSVOC2REGISTRATION NO -Send it to 56263

TS inter result 2019: TS Inter First Year Result

GENERAL – SMS – TSGEN1REGISTRATION NO -Send it to 56263

VOCATIONAL – SMS – TSVOC1REGISTRATION NO -Send it to 56263

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More