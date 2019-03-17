TS LAWCET 2019: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has invited the application process for the Common Entrance Tests for Law (LAWCET). Candidate can apply in the TS Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET- 2019) for admission into 3 and 5 years law courses respectively.

TS LAWCET 2019: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has invited application process for the Common Entrance Tests for Law (LAWCET). Candidate can apply in the TS Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET- 2019) for admission into 3 and 5 years law courses respectively. The eligible candidates can get register themselves through the official website wwww.tsche.ac.in. The last date for the submission of the application form is April 15, 2019.

The entrance examination will be conducted according to the date scheduled which is March 26, 2019. The examination will be conducted in English and Telugu with a time limit of 90 minutes.

The details regarding the educational qualification of the candidate:

Educational qualification for 3 years LLB: The candidates must clear its senior secondary examination (10+2) have passed with a minimum of 45 per cent in aggregate for general caste and 40 per cent for SC/ST.

Educational qualification for 5years LLB: Eligible candidate must hold a bachelor’s degree with minimum 45 per cent in aggregate for general category, 40 per cent for SC/ ST candidates.

The details regarding the age limit of the candidate :

Age limit for three years LLB course: Eligible Candidate’s age should not exceed more than 20 years. as on December 31, 2019.

Age limit for three years LLB course: Five year LLB: Eligible Candidate’s age should not exceed more than 30 years as on December 31, 2019.

Details regarding the application fee:

1. General category: Rs 350

2. Reserved category candidates: Rs 250

Details regarding the dates :

1. (TSCHE) has started accepting the online application from March 15 2019, onwards

2. Get the admit card on May 17, 2019

3. The date of the examination will be May 26, 2019

4. The result may be declared on June 2, 2019

The National Educational Policy, 1986, stated that the coordination of Higher Education and state-level planning shall be done through councils of Higher Education and the University Grants Commission (UGC) and these Councils will develop co-ordinative methods to keep a watch on the specific standards. The UGC constituted a committee to make recommendations regarding setting up of State Councils of Higher Education as per the National Policy. The assigned committee mentioned that there is a pressing need for effective machinery for promotion and co-ordination of Higher Education at the state level and coordination of state-level programmes with those of the UGC. The UGC has laid down the guidelines for setting up State Councils of Higher Education as recommended by the said committee.

