The Telangana state PGLCET exam results have been announced on its official website today. Students who had appeared for the examination can now check their scorecards and download the same from the official website online.

TS PGLCET 2018: The Telangana Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2018 result has been released on the official website of the Board today, June 14, 2018. The results are now available at pgecet.tsche.ac.in and candidates can download their scores and download the rank card online from the official website.

According to reports, the TS PGECET 2018 examination was conducted on from May 28 to 31 this year. The examination is the gateway for admissions into the various PG courses in engineering, architecture, technology, pharmacy (Me / M.Tech./ M.Pharmacy / M.Arch ), graduate-level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate).

According to an official notification by TSCHE, after the GATE/GPAT qualified candidates are admitted to the seats, the leftover seats will be filled with the candidates based on their rank/ percentile score secured in the TS PGECET- 2018 Entrance Test. Moreover, the link for GATE / GPAT candidates for registration is now active for candidates.

Steps to download TS PGLCET 2018 results online:

Log in to the official website of TS PGLCET – pgecet.tsche.ac.in Search for the link that reads, ‘TS PGLCET Results 2018′ and click on the same Candidates will be directed to a different page Enter your Registration Number and necessary details and submit Your result will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the same and take a print out of the same

