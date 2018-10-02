TS Police Constable Recruitment 2018: The final answer keys of the Telangana Police constable examination has been released on the official website of the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board. Candidates can check the final key is now available on the official website.

TS Police Constable Recruitment 2018: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has published the answer keys of the Telangana Police constable examination on the official website tsplrb.in. The examination was conducted on September 30, 2018. As per the latest update on the website, the final keys are made available for the TS Police Constable Test on the official website.

In case, the candidates find issues with the answer keys, they can also submit their objections. To submit their objections, the candidates will be given 3 days’ time on the website. A web template will be made available in their respective accounts for any preliminary key for each question for individuals. However, as per the latest notification, the exact dates for the release of the answer keys are not mentioned.

Following are the simple steps to check the answer keys:

1. Visit the official site tsplrb.in

2. On the homepage, ‘TS Police Constable Answer Key 2018’ Link appears. Click on the link.

3. Provide the Login credentials and tap on the submit button.

4. Choose your Set and download the solutions for that set

The Preliminary Written Test for the Recruitment of SCT PCs for Telangana Police Department was conducted in 966 Examination centres throughout The Telangana from 10 am to 1 pm on September 30, 2018. The examination centres were located in 40 places. As per the official date, around 4,49,584 (93.95%) candidates have appeared for the examination.

The aptitude of the candidates was tested on the basis of various sections, i.e, English, Arithmetic, General Science, History of India, Indian culture, Indian National Movement, Indian Geography, Polity and Economy, Current events of national and international importance, Test of Reasoning / Mental Ability and Contents pertaining to the State of Telangana. The examination was of three hours duration and of 200 marks.

