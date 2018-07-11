TS Police Recruitment 2018: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has released the dates for Constable and Sub Inspectors recruitment examination on its official website. Those who have applied for the posts can check the dates at tslprb.in.

TS Police Recruitment 2018: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has announced the preliminary examination dates for the recruitment of Constable and Sub Inspectors under the state government on its official website tslprb.in.

According to reports, The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment 2018 (TSLPRB) had earlier released notification to fill 18428 vacancies for various posts and the online application process for these started on June 9, 2018, on the official website of the Recruitment Board and the last date for the online application was June 30, 2018.

Reports say that there are 1271 vacancies for the post of SCT Sub Inspector Civil, 29 vacancies for SCI SI Info Tech and Communications and 16925 vacancies for the post of SCT PC Civil and /Equivalent. The examination for all the posts will be held on different dates starting from August 26, 2018 for SCT SI/Equivalent posts.

Steps to check the dates of Online Examination:

Log in to the official website of Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board – tslprb.in On the homepage under the Latest news section, click on, “Press Note dated 9th July 2018” Candidates will be directed to a Pdf Check the details and download the same for reference if necessary

To go to the official website and download the Pdf file, click here: https://www.tslprb.in/

