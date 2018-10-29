The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board is planning to conduct Physical Measurement Tests and Physical Efficiency Tests for the Stipendiary Cadet Trainees (SCT) and other posts. The candidates who have cleared the Preliminary Written Tests (PWTs) are eligible for the post. The recruitment notification was released a few months back i.e. on May 31, 2018.

The candidates who have cleared the Preliminary Written Tests (PWTs) are eligible for the post. Telangana State Level has invited the applications for 1217 vacant posts for the direct recruitment of SCT SI Civil/ or equivalent Pots, 29 vacancies of SCT SI IT and C 29 vacancies of SCT SI IT&C, 26 vacancies of SCT ASI FPB and 16, 925 vacancies of SCT PCs civil and or equivalent posts 231 vacancies of SC, PCs Technical (IT&C, PTO Drivers and PTO Mechanics).

Candidates can participate in PMT/PET by filling up their Part-II 9 (Final) application form on the official website www.tslrb.in

The PMT/PET will be held tentatively from December 17, 20178.

Here the important note is that the PMT/PET test will be organised in the following areas of these grounds

1. Four venues in Hyderabad (For the candidates of Hyderabad and RR District.)

2. Two venues in Warangal, and

3. One each ground the area like Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Adilabad and Nizamabad.

Following are the important document that is required at the time of the submission of application.

1. Admit card

2. Biometric Verification of Identity Self attested photocopy of community Certificate 3. Submission of Self-attested photocopy of 4. Ex Serviceman Certficate/ NO objection Certificate (by personnel yet to be discharged)

5. Submission of Agency Area certificate by Aborginal ST candidates.

A total number 3,77,770 candidates appeared for the examination.

