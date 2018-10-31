TS Police Recruitment 2018: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the schedule for the upcoming PMT/PET examination on its official website. Candidates can now download the same from - tslprb.in.

TS Police Recruitment 2018: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the timetable or schedule for the upcoming Physical Measurement Tests and Physical Efficiency Test (PMT/PET) for the candidates who have applied for the Stipendiary Cadet Trainees (SCT) and other posts through its official website. As per reports, only those who have qualified the Preliminary Written Tests (PWTs) held for the above-mentioned posts earlier are eligible to appear in the PMT and PET tests to be conducted by the recruitment body. Candidates who have cleared the prelims exam can download the schedule from the official website and check the same.

According to reports in a leading website, the recruitment notification for the TS Police Recruitment 2018 was released on the official website by Telangana State Level inviting applications for 1217 vacant posts. Apart from the above-mentioned posts, there were other vacancies for the posts of SCT SI IT and C, SCT ASI FPB, SCT PCs Civil and SCT PCs Technical (OT &C PTO Drivers and PTO Mechanics). The PMT/PET examination has been scheduled to be conducted by the recruitment wing in December 2018.

Telangana Police PMT/PET test centres:

Candidates shortlisted for the PMT/PET test must note that the tests will be organised in the following grounds – For candidates of Hyderabad and RR District, four venues in the state of Hyderabad has been finalised for the recruitment test while two venues in Warangal, and one each ground in areas such as Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar, Sangareddy, Adilabad, Nalgonda and Nizamabad.

How to fill the online application form?

Visit the official website of Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) – tslprb.in

Fill in the details in the form and submit online

Upload the necessary documents along with application form for TS Police PMT/PET 2018

It has been reported that the candidates can submit their respective forms from October 29, 2018 till November 18, 2018 at 11:59PM.

To log into the official website of Telangana Police, click on this link: https://www.tslprb.in/(S(0w1i1vfitpqlss24zlvakrrj))/

