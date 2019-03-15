TS POLYCET 2019 Recruitment: The Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) 2019 applications have been invited by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana, Hyderabad for the admission to polytechnical institutes. The registration process began and the last date to apply is April 4, till 5 pm. According to the official notification, the exam will be conducted on April 16, 2019 (Tuesday) from 11 am to 1 pm.

TS POLYCET 2019 Recruitment: On March 14, the application forms released for Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) 2019 by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana, Hyderabad for the admission to polytechnical institutes. The registration process began and the last date to apply is April 4, till 5 pm. According to the official notification, the examination will be conducted on April 16, 2019 (Tuesday) from 11 am to 1 pm. The interested and eligible candidates are requested to apply for the same through the same website polycetts.nic.in.

TS POLYCET 2019: Eligibility

Applicants should have qualified SSC or equivalent examination from a recognised board. The qualifiers of the compartment will also be applied provided that they have passed all their papers.

TS POLYCET 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, polycetts.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘file application’ on the homepage

Step 3: Fill information, click on the option ‘show application’

Step 4: Fill the form, upload images

Step 5: Make the payment

POLYCET 2019: Fee

The candidates are required to pay Rs 400 as examination fee. While the reserved category applicants fee has been slashed to Rs 250.

The State Board of Technical Education and Training has released the hall tickets once the application window is closed.

The TS Polycet admit card will have all the required details. It will have exam venue, date, photopgraph, roll number and other details. After the declaration of the admissions, the results will be granted on the basis of the web-counselling. Here the candidates can opt for any course in Polytechnic according to priority. Following this, a list will be released on the alloted seats.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More