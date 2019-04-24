TS POLYCET 2019 Result: The TS POLYCET 2019 Examination result will be declared today i.e. April 24, 2019. The candidates who havr appeared in the examination can check the result on the official website of SBTET@ polycetts.nic.in. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the steps mentioned below to download the result.

TS POLYCET 2019 Result: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana is likely to declare the result of TS Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) on April 24, 2019. The candidates who had applied for the examination can check the result by visiting the official website of SBTET @ polycetts.nic.in. The TS POLYCET 2019 written examination was held on April 16, 20019. The timing of the examination was from 11 am to 1 pm. The State board had published the answer key on April 18, and the candidate could raise objection till April 23, 2019. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the steps mentioned below to download the result:

Steps to download TS POLYCET Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBTET, @ polycetts.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the TS POLYCET result link

Step 3: Candidate will be re-directed to a new page

Step 4: Enter the registration no and date of birth

Step 5: Result will appear on the computer screen

step 6: Download the result and take it for future use

The candidates who will qualify the exam will be eligible to take the admission in the various state-based college of the polytechnic. Qualified candidates need to appear for the counseling process. The notification of the counselling scheduled is not yet revealed.

As soon as the result declared, the counselling details will be available on the State Board of Telangana Education Training- and it will also be released on the leading newspaper. The candidates need to score 36 marks out of 120 in order to qualify the TS POLCET examination 2019.

After the result, the candidates who qualify the exam will be eligible to take the admission in the different college of the polytechnic. The admission into TS polytechnic will be made on the basis of web counselling whereas the candidate can choose any courses of a polytechnic in order of their priority and the seat allotment of their merits.

The TS polytechnic 2019 examination was conducted for the students in admission into diploma course in Engineering, Non- Engineering, at different State-based institution.

