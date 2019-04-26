TS POLYCET result 2019 declared: The Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training has announced the POLYCET result 2019 @ polycetts.nic.in, @ manabadi.co.in. Check the steps below to download the TS POLYCET result 2019.

The Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training has declared the results for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) 2019. The candidates who had appeared for the TS POLYCET 2019 examination can download their result from the official websites- polycetts.nic.in , manabadi.co.in. The TS POLYCET 2019 examination was held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, and now the SBTET has published the result. It was a 2-hour exam and was conducted in the pen and per mode. Earlier the result was scheduled to be declared on April 24, 2019, however, it delayed by 2 days and now the result is available on the State Board of Technical Education and Training’s website.

The candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to check and download the TS POLYCET result 2019.

TS POLYCET result 2019: Here are steps to download the result

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training @ polycetts.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click where the result is available

Step 3: A new page will pop now

Step 4: Enter the required details like roll number and date of birth to view their result.

Step 5: The result will now pop on your screen.

Candidates who have qualified the TS POLYCET examination 2019 will get direct admission in polytechnic courses in Telangana collages and university after the counselling sessions. The counselling session for the TS POLYCET 2019 will be soon announced by the board.

Meanwhile, after constant demands of students and their parents, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has extended the last date for fees submission for the supplementary examinations applications for re-verification, re-counting from April 25 to April 27.

