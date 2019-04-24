TS POLYCET result 2019: State Board of Technical Education and Training SBTET will declare TS POLYCET Result 2019 today, April 24, 2019. The result will be available for candidates on the official site of SBTET at polycetts.nic.in. The paper was conducted on April 16, 219.

TS POLYCET result 2019: The result for TS POLYCET will be released at the official website of polycetts.nic.in today. The result will be declared by the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) today on April 24, 2019. As per the official notification released by the board, the result can be declared anytime after 12 pm. The written examination for TS POLYCET was conducted on April 16, 2019, and the answer key was released by the board two days after the exam on aril 18,2019. The exam was conducted from 11 am to 1 pm and the window for objection was opened from April 18 to April 23, 2019- 5 pm.

The candidates who have appeared for the examinations are suggested to keep a close check on the official website of the board to see when the result will be up. The link to the official site is given below in the steps to check the result.

TS POLYCET Result 2019: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website of State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET). The link to the board website if polycetts.nic.in. Click on the link to be directed to the website.

Step 2: As you click on the link, on the homepage click on the result available link and wait as you will be redirected to a new ta, don’t close the tab.

Step 3: Be patient, and write the proper credentials on the website such as Roll number, the application number, date of birth and many more details.

Step 4: The result will be on your screens now.

Step 5: It is suggested that the candidates take the printout or screenshot of the result for future references.

After realising the POLYCET result 2019 the admission schedule will be notified in all the leading newspapers. the admission into Polytechnics for the academic year 2019- 2020 will be made on the basis of web counseling, whereas the aspirants can apply for any polytechnic course in the order of priority and allotment will be made on the choice based on his merit score. The entrance examination is conducted for candidates seeking admission to diploma courses in engineering/non-engineering/ technology offered at the institutions,

