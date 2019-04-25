TS POLYCET results 2019 Manabadi: Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training is all set to declare the TS POLYCET result 2019 @ polycetts.nic.in. Here are how to download TS POLYCET result 2019 on mobile, steps to download TS POLYCET result 2019.

TS POLYCET results 2019: The Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training is all set to declare TS POLYCET 2019 result @ polycetts.nic.in. The candidates who had appeared for the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test 2019 can check and download the result on their mobile phones by simply following the steps mentioned below. The result is likely to be published at around 5 pm today on POLYCET’s official website @ polycetts.nic.in.

An official said that the result will be released on Thursday, April 25 at 5 pm and the students can check the results through the official website @ polycetts.nic.in. The TS POLYCET examination was held on April 16, 2019, and now its time for results. The TS POLYCET examination was conducted in the pen and paper mode for 2 hours. According to the reports, the TS POLYCET result was earlier scheduled to release on April 24, however, it will be declared today.

There is only one paper as per the syllabus in the subjects of mathematics, physics and chemistry of class 10 (SSC) examination that will be held in March/ April-2019 as prescribed by the Board of Secondary Education, Telangana State. There will be a total of 120 questions, with a choice of four responses.

Download the TS POLYCET result 2019 on mobile or desktop by simply following these steps:

Step 1: Log on to the official website @ polycetts.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘download result /check scorecard’ .

Step 3: Enter the registration number.

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.

The qualified candidates will be eligible to take admission in Telangana state polytechnic courses post counselling sessions. The counselling schedule will be announced shortly by the board. Meanwhile, the TSB has extended the last date for supplementary exams fees submission for Intermediate Education (TSBIE). Now the candidates can submit the fee on or before the April 27.

