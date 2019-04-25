TS POLYCET Results 2019 @ polycetts.nic.in and manabadi.co.in: The results for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) 2019 will be declared by the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana on April 25 at 5 pm on its official website- polycetts.nic.in and manabadi.co.in. Students who appeared for the examination can check the results on the official websites, as confirmed by the Boards.

TS POLYCET 2019 examination was conducted on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 11 am to 1 pm. The timings for the examination was two hours and it was conducted in offline mode. Earlier the result was scheduled to be declared on April 24, 2019, however, no result link is available on the official website.

There is only one paper, as per the syllabus in the subjects of mathematics, physics and chemistry of class 10 (SSC) examination which was conducted in March/ April-2019, as prescribed by the Board of Secondary Education, Telangana State. The question paper consist of a total of 120 multiple choice based questions.

TS POLYCET 2019: How to download Telangana Polytechnic result

Step 1: Go to the official website- polycetts.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘download result /check scorecard’ link

Step 3: Enter the details such as registration number, roll number in the space provided

Step 4: Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it. Take out a print out for future use.

TS POLYCET 2019: What after result?

Candidates who will qualify the examination will be eligible for the admission to state-based polytechnic courses after counselling sessions. The counselling schedule is yet to be announced by the board.

Meanwhile, after constant demands of students and their parents, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has extended the last date for fees submission for the supplementary examinations applications for re-verification, re-counting from April 25 to April 27.

