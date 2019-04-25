TS-SET 2019: The TS-SET 2019 will be conducted in the computer-based testing (CBT) mode. The test will consist of two segments - paper I and paper II. Paper I will be of 100 marks with 50 questions. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate.

The application process for the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TSSET 2019) will conclude on April 26. The Osmania University is conducting the test every year. Meanwhile, the officials have maintained the date of test on July 5, 2019 to July 6, 2019. The application forms are available online at the official website @osmania.ac.in and @telanganaset.org. The TS-SET is an eligibility test for the aspiring assistant professor or lecturer in the state.

Paper pattern:

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website @telanganaset.org

2:.Click on TSSET 2019 application form on the homepage

3. Register using basic information

4. Use registration number to log-in into the application form

5. Fill up the form, upload images necessary for the test

6. Make payment

7. Take the printout of the application form for future reference

Examination Fees:

The aspiring candidates will have to pay Rs 1000 as examination fee. For BC candidates, the fee is Rs 800. The ST, SC, OH, VH, HI and transgender category candidates need to pay Rs 500 for the application form.

