Osmania University, Hyderabad has released the admit card for the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS-SET) 2019. Candidates can check their hall tickets at the official website and download the same for the exams. Failing which, Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examinations. The candidates can check the information on the officail website.

How to download TS-SET 2019 Admit Card:

1. Visit the official website @telanganaset.org

2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘download admit card’ link

3. Enter registration number and date of birth

4.Download the admit card

5. Take the printout for future reference

The Telangana State Eligibility Test will be conducted on July 5 and 6, 2019. The exams will be held in two parts – Paper I and Paper II. As per the reports, the candidates who are scheduled to qualify for the assistant professor is 6 percent. The entrance examination is the eligibility to recruit for the post of teachers in the Telangana.

Recently, Telangana State Council of Higher Education had released the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test Result 2019. The entrance examination was held for getting admission to postgraduate courses in Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, Technology.

Around 17,722 candidates appeared for the examination. The exam was conducted by Osmania University. The students registered a pass percentage of 88.27 percent. Osmania University had also organised a state level Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests – 2019 for various post graduation courses including MA, MSc, MCom, etc, PG diploma courses and 5 years integrated program for the academic year 2019-20. The examination for all subjects had last for 90 minutes. The exams were held in multiple examination centres across the state of Telangana.

