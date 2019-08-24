TS SET Result 2019: Osmania University has declared the Telangana SET result 2019 on the official website of State Eligibility Test For Telangana candidates can now access the result by visiting the official website or direct link has been given below.

TS SET Result 2019: Osmania University has announced Telangana SET result 2019 which was released during late evening hours on August 23, 2019. Candidates can now check the result on the official website of telanganaset.org. or click on the link telanganaset.org to visit directly. To access the result, candidates need to enter their hall ticket no, DOB and security key.

Candidates must know that TS SET result 2019 final answer key, as well as a category-wise cut-off list for the exam, has also been declared by Osmania University. The TS SET Result 2019 has only been declared on the official website of State Eligibility Test For Telangana and no other source. However, on 5th, 6th and 8th July 2019 the Telangana SET exam was conducted in 2 phases, whereas one exam was held in a morning shift started from 9 AM to 12 PM and another exam was from 2 PM to 5 PM afternoon.

Follow the steps to check the TS SET Result 2019 online:

Step 1: Click on the link telanganaset.org Step 2: On the homepage, click on TS.SET-2019 RESULTs Tab Step 3: A new web page will appear. Step 4: Click on the Scorecard Step 5: Candidates need to fill all the credentials like Hall Ticket No, DOB, Security Key, Enter the Security Key Step 6: Click on Submit button Step 7: The TS SET result 2019 will appear in the PDF format Step 8: Candidates need to download the TS SET result or take a hard copy of it.

