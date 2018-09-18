TS SI Recruitment Exam Results 2018: The results of TS Police Sub-inspector exam 2018 has been declared by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board on its official website. Candidates who had written in the exam can check the cut off marks by logging into tslprb.in.

TS SI Recruitment Exam Results 2018: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has released the results of TS Police Sub-inspector exam results on its official website on Monday, i.e. September 17, 2018. Candidates who had appeared in the examination for the recruitment of SCT SI (Stipendary Cadet Trainee Sub Inspector) Civil and/or equivalent posts can check the website and see if they have qualified for the next round of interview.

This recruitment drive is aimed to engage eligible candidates as Sub-inspectors in the state Police cadre of Telangana. Candidates are advised to log into the website tslprb.in as the results and cut off marks have been published by the Board on it. Meanwhile, the schedule for filling up the Part-2 online application form has not been informed by the Board. Candidates are advised to keep checking the website frequently to avail the notification regarding it on time.

How to check the TS Sub Inspector Exam Results 2018?

log in to the official website of Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board mentioned above Search for the result link on the homepage Click on the link Candidates will be directed to a different page Here, enter the roll number written on the Admit Card Now Submit the details Your TS SI Exam Result 2018 will appear on the screen of your computer Download the same and take a print out if necessary for future reference

Click on this link to download the TS Sub Inspector Recruitment Exam Result 2018: http://tslprb.in/

