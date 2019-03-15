TS SSC 10th exams: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana has released the admit cards for the SSC (Class 10) examinations this week on the official website, bsetelangana.org. The eligible candidates who will appear in the examination can download the hall-ticket from the official website.

TS SSC 10th exams: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana has released the hall tickets for the SSC (Class 10) examinations this week. The interested candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card from the official website — bsetelangana.org. The SSC examinations will be held from March 16 to April 2, 2019.

Examination pattern

The interested candidates will be allotted with different question paper sets. If he/ she attempts the question paper other than their allotted set, their candidature will be cancelled, according to the official notification. If he/ she appears in an exam centre other than their assigned one, they will be disqualified.

Telangana TS SSC exams 2019: Steps to download the admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website- bsetelangana.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘TS SSC hall ticket’ link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your inter or SSC roll number. Click on the submit button

Step 4: Hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take out a print out for future use

Meanwhile, the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) released the admit cards for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination 2019. Those students who will appear for the examinations can download the hall ticket from the official website- bse.ap.gov.in.

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams will start from March 18 and will end on April 2, 2019.

