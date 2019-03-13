TS SSC 10th hall tickets: The hall tickets released by the Board of Secondary Education, Telangana for the SSC (Class 10) examinations, this week on the official website, bsetelangana.org. The SSC examinations will be held from March 16 to April 2, 2019. The eligible and interested candidates are requested to visit the official website.

TS SSC 10th hall tickets: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana has released the hall ticket for the SSC (Class 10) examinations, this week. The interested and eligible candidates who will appear in the examination can download the hall tickets from the official website, bsetelangana.org. The SSC examinations will be conducted from March 16 to April 2, 2019. The interested candidates will be alloted different question paper sets.

If any candidate attempts other than the allotted examination paper, their candidature will be cancelled, according to the official notification. If any candidates appear on the centre other than the one assigned, they will be qualified.

Telangana TS SSC exams 2019: How to download admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website- bsetelangana.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘TS SSC hall ticket’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your inter or SSC roll number. Click on submit button

Step 4: Hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the admit card. Take out a print out for future use.

In the meantime, the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the admit card for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination 2019.

All the students who are appearing in the examinations are requested to download the admit card from the official website- bse.ap.gov.in. The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams will start from March 18 and end on April 2, 2019.

