Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Live Tv

TS SSC 10th Result 2025 Announced: Check Telangana Class 10 Scores Now

The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana has declared the TS SSC 10th Result 2025. Students can check their Class 10 scores online at the official BSE Telangana websites.

The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE Telangana), has officially declared the TS SSC 10th Result 2025.


The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE Telangana), has officially declared the TS SSC 10th Result 2025. Students who appeared for the Telangana Class 10 Board Exams can now check their results online at the official websites- bse.telangana.gov.in and results.bse.telangana.gov.in. Another link to access the results is also available at results.bsetelangana.org.

The announcement was made during a press conference by board officials, who also shared details such as overall pass percentage, gender-wise performance, district-wise toppers, and more.

TS SSC Result 2025: How to Check

Follow these steps to check your Telangana SSC Class 10 result 2025:

  1. Visit the official website bse.telangana.gov.in

  2. Click on the “TS SSC Result 2025” link on the homepage

  3. Enter your hall ticket number and other login details

  4. Click on the submit button

  5. Your result will be displayed on the screen

  6. Download and print a copy for future reference

Exam Dates and Timings

The Telangana SSC Exams 2025 were held from March 21 to April 4, 2025, in a single shift from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. The exams began with the First Language paper and concluded with the OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit and Arabic).

Important Websites to Check TS SSC Results 2025

  • bse.telangana.gov.in

  • results.bse.telangana.gov.in

  • results.bsetelangana.org

Students are advised to visit the official websites only to avoid misleading information from unofficial sources. For further updates, stay tuned to the official announcements from BSE Telangana.

Filed under

Telangana Class 10 TS SSC 10th Result

