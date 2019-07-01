TS SSC 10th Supply Results 2019: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is all set to release the supplementary Exam Results of SSC or Class 10 on the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in. Candidates cand check the steps to download the results given below

TS SSC 10th Supply Results 2019: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is going to declare the TS SSC Class 10th supplementary Result 2019 through its official website – bse.telangana.gov.in. in the first or second week of July, according to reports. All those who have appeared in the Class 10 or SSC supplementary examination can check their respective results from the official website – bse.telangana.gov.in.



According to reports, the Board has notified that they are in the last leg of preparations to release the scores and students will be able to view their results by July 14. The Telangana Board had conducted the SSC or Class 10 examinations this year from June 10 to June 24, 2019.

Meanwhile, the Board will also release the Class 12 supplementary exam results on the official website on July 7, 2019. Candidates can follow the instructions to download the Telangana TS SSC 10th Supplementary Results 2019 given below.

How to download the TS SSC 10th Supply Results 2019?

Students need to visit the official website of TBSEI – bse.telangana.gov.in

On the homepage, search for the link that reads, “TS SCC Supplementary Result 2019”

Candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the necessary credentials in the provided space

Click on the ‘Submit’ button

The TS SSC 10th Supply Results 2019 will be displayed on the screen

will be displayed on the screen Download and take a printout of the results for reference

Here’s the direct link to download the TS SSC 10th Supply Results 2019

Candidates can also check their results via SMS. They need to TYPE – TS10<space>Roll Number and send it to 56263.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App