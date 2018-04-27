The TS SSC Class 10 Results 2018 is going to be announced today by the Telangana Board of Secondary Education. Candidates can check their results on the official website of the Board, bse.telangana.gov.in as soon as it is released. There may be some traffic due to which a candidate might face difficulties in accessing the result. In that case, results can be availed via SMS or e-mail. Here are the steps to check the TS SSC Class 10 Results 2018.

TS SSC Class 10 Results 2018: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education is all set to announce the Class 10 results today, i.e on April 27, 2018 on their official website. As per earlier, reports, the results are said to be out at around 10 AM at bse.telangana.gov.in. Candidates who had appeared for the TS SSC Class 10 examination 2018 can log in to the official website to download their results online, which will also be available at results.cgg.gov.in. The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana under the state government of Telangana was formed in June 2014.

According to reports, the TS SSC Results 208 will also be available on examresults.net. Candidates might not be able to avail their result from the official website due to high traffic. In that case, candidates can also get their results through SMS or via email. They just need to register themselves entering basic information like his/her name, roll no., mobile no., email ID in the form and click on the “Register” button. Moreover, students will be issued the original marksheet from their respective schools, while the e-marksheet could be downloaded from the result released online on the official website.

The results will also be available at results.cgg.gov.in and examresults.net.

Students can follow these steps to download Class 10 TS SSC Results 2018:

Go to the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in On the homepage, search for the link which read: “Class 10 TS SSC Results 2018” Now click on the link Students will be directed to the result page Enter the necessary details and click the submit button TS SSC Results 2018 will be displayed onscreen

Now download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

Direct link to the official website of Telangana Board of Secondary Education: http://bse.telangana.gov.in/

