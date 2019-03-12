TS SSC admit cards 2019, Telangana 10th board exam admit cards: The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education admit cards have been released @ bsetelangana.org. The Telangana board shared Class 10 admit cards on Directorate of Government Examinations Telangana's official websites @ bsetelangana.org.

TS SSC admit cards 2019, Telangana 10th board exam admit cards: The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education aka SSC board has released the Telangana 10th Board Exam Admit Cards 2019. The TS SSC admit cards 2019 can be download from the Directorate of Government Examinations Telangana’s official websites @ bsetelangana.org. The candidates who will be appearing for the Class 10 board examinations can follow the simple steps mentioned below to the download their TS SSC admit cards 2019 from bsetelangana.org.

According to the Telangana board’s official website, the Class 10 examination will be held from March 16 to April 3, 2019. The datesheet for the Class 10 exams is already shared by the TS SSC and the examination will begin from 9.30 am onwards. According to the revised datesheet, the English Paper II will now be conducted on April 3, which was earlier date to be held on March 22, 2019. The candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to check and download Class 10 admit cards from the official website Directorate of Government Examination, Telangana.

Here are the steps to download TS SSC admit cards 2019, Telangana 10th board exam admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Telangana Directorate of Government Examination @ bsetelangana.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, on your left side, under the notifications tab, click on the link that reads Telangana 10th Board Exam Hall Ticket

Step 3: A new page will pop now.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials like district, school name, name and date of birth and click on download hall ticket.

Step 5: Save and download Class 10 TS SSC admit cards 2019.

