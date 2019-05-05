TS SSC class 10 result 2019: The TBSE board is soon going to declare the results for the TS SSC class 10 result 2019 on May 12, 2019. After the declaration of the result, all the students who have appeared for the same can check their result by visiting the official website of TBSE Board, bse.telangana.gov.in.

TS SSC class 10 result 2019: Date and time out, know how to check @ bse.telangana.gov.in

TS SSC class 10 result 2019: The results for the Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is going to declare the results for the TBSE Board class 10 examination results on May 12, 2019. All the students who have appeared for the TBSE Board class 10 examination 2019 can check and access their result after its declaration by visiting the official website of the Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE), bse.talangana.gov.in. The examination for the same commenced on March 22, 2019, and concluded on April 3, 2019. All the students who had appeared for the TBSE Board class 10 examination are required to score a minimum of 35 per cent in each subject in or you can say 28 marks out of 80 in the theory to clearly pass in the examination.

Steps to check the TS SSC class 10 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE), bse.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying SSC results present under the results section on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the roll number and other required details in the mentioned fields to log in.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result.

Step 7: Take a printout of the result and keep it with you for future reference.

The Grade Point Average (GPA) is calculated on the basis of the top six subjects in which the student has scored maximum marks. There will be no revaluation of the answer sheets but the students will get the chance to apply for the process re-verification and recounting as per the rules of the Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE).

