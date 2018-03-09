TS SSC has released March 2018 exam hall tickets on its official website at bse.telangana.gov.in. The hall tickets released by the BSE Telangana board include SSC regular, private, vocational, OSSC. As per schedule released by the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education, the examinations will start from March 15 to April 2, 2018. To tackle the issue of error and heavy traffic on the official website of the board, the students can check the results through third-party subdomains. Know about steps and instructions to download TS SSC March 2018 hall tickets.

Days ago, TS state board had published TS 10 hall tickets visiting its official website. All the students presently attempting the annual examinations for the academic year 2017-18 can go through the TS 10th timetable 2018 to check the subject-wise dates.

Know about steps to download TS SSC March 2018 hall tickets released at bse.telangana.gov.in:

Go to official website http://bse.telangana.gov.in/

Scroll down and search for “Hall Tickets” link

Enter the details of name, register number and click on ‘Submit’ button. The TS Tenth Public Exam Hall Tickets 2018 PDF will download

Students can download TS SSC Hall Tickets through this direct link http://bse.telangana.gov.in/

Important instructions for students:

Candidates can easily find the details of examination centre, date and time of examinations, subject wise exam dates printed on the hall ticket. Check the details of their name, roll number, date of birth, father’s name, signature, scanned a photograph and other details. If you find any error or mistake on the printed Hall Ticket, candidates can approach the TSBSE authorities through helpline numbers for rectification.

Helpline numbers:

Director of Government Examinations Chapel Road, Nampally, Hyderabad, Telangana. Pincode: 500 001. Or Contact to the school principal.

