TS SSC Result 2019: The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) has finally released the TS SSC Class 10 Result 2019 on its official website i.e. bsetelangana.org. In order to check and download the TS Class 10 Result 2019, students are advised visit the mentioned below list of websites.

TS SSC Result 2019 @ bsetelangana.org: With over 5,52,302 students who were eagerly waiting for the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) to release the TS SSC Class 10 Result 2019 today i.e. May 13 at 11:30 AM, can now check their respective Telangana Result 2019 on the official website of TSBSE i.e. bsetelangana.org. The TSBSE will announce the TS SSC 10th Result 2019 via a press conference that will go live on youtube. Soon after the declaration of the toppers and pass percentage in the press conference, the SSC Class 10 Result 2019 will be updated on the official website of TSBSE i.e. bsetelangana.org.

This year, the Telangana Education Board conducted TS SSC exams 2019 from March 16 to April 2 for over 5 lacks students out of which 2,52,492 were girls and 2,55,318 were boys. It is reported that 11,023 schools conducted the TS Secondary Board exam five lack regular students out of which 44,492 were the private candidates.

List of websites to check, download TS SSC Class 10 Result 2019:

Steps to download the Telangana SSC Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TSBSE i.e. bse.telangana.gov.in

Visit the official website of TSBSE Step 2: Click to the link that reads SSC Results March – 2019 / SSC School Wise Login Results .

Click to the link that reads Step 3: Enter your registration number, name and seat number.

Enter your registration number, name and seat number. Step 4: Submit the credentials to receive the TS Class 10 Result 2019 .

Submit the credentials to receive the . Step 5: Download your TS SSC Result 2019 and take a print out for future reference.

How to check TS Result 2019 via SMS:

TS10<space>Roll Number and send it to 56263

SSC<space>Roll Number and send it to 58888

Note: Students can also make a voice call to 53333530.

How to check TS SSC Class 10th Result 2019 via App:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) i.e. bse.telangana.gov.in.

Visit the official website of Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) i.e. bse.telangana.gov.in. Step 2: Click to the link that reads Student Grievances Mobile App.

Click to the link that reads Student Grievances Mobile App. Step 3: Install the TSSSC Board app.

Install the TSSSC Board app. Step 4: Enter your credentials to check your TS Board Result 2019.

Enter your credentials to check your TS Board Result 2019. Step 5: Soon after checking your TS SSC Result 2019, you can download it on your mobile phone for future reference.

