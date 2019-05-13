TS SSC Result 2019: The Board of School Education, Telangana (TSBIE) has finally announced the results for the Class 10 examinations today and the students are busy checking their scores on the official websites. The Telangana Board of School Education (TSBIE) declared the TS Class 10th Result for 2018-2019 batch today i.e. May 13, 2019.

As the results are out, the students have made everyone proud with their superb performances.

To save you from the chaos, we have listed the websites you can refer to check your scorecards!

bse.telangana.gov.in

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

bsetelangana.org

Here’s the pass percentage:

92.43% of students have cleared the Telangana SSC result as per reports. A total of 5,46,728 students took the exam this year.

The students who are coming across troubles in checking their results on the official website can directly follow these easy and simple steps to find their scorecards!

Step 1: Visit the official website of Telangana Board of School Education i.e. bse.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that says SSC Results March – 2019.

Step 3: Students can opt for SSC School Wise Login Results.

Step 4: Provide your roll number, name, seat number, and center number.

Step 5: Now, Submit the details.

Step 6: Your SSC Results March – 2019 will flash on the screen.

Step 7: Download your TS SSC Result 2019 and take a print out of it for future reference.

