TS SSC Result 2019: The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) is set to announce the TS Secondary Board Result for 2018-2019 batch today i.e. May 13 at 11:30. Students who appeared for the Telangana Secondary Board exams are advised to keep an eye on the official website of TSBSE i.e. bse.telangana.gov.in.

TS SSC Result 2019 @ bse.telangana.gov.in: The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) will be declaring the Telangana SSC result 2019 today i.e. May 13 at around 11: 30 AM. All the students who appeared for the Telangana SSC exams 2019 are advised to keep an eye on the official website of TSBSE i.e. bse.telangana.gov.in. According to resources, the TS SSC Class 10 Result for the 2018-2019 batch will be announced via press conference first followed by the State Board of Secondary Education Telangana website i.e. bse.telangana.gov.in. Besides the official website, it will also be declared on cgg portal after the declaration of toppers during the press conference.

It is reported that over 5,52,302 students appeared for the Telangana SSC Exams 2019 that was conducted by the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education from March 16 to April 2, this year. Out of 5,52,302 students, 2,52,492 were girls while 2,55,318 were the boys. Over 11,023 schools conducted the TS SSC Class 10 exams 2019. Also, out of 5,07,810 candidates who registered as regular students, 44,492 were the private candidates.

List of websites to check and download TS SSC Class 10 Result 2019:

Steps to check and download TS SSC 10th Class Result 2019 via website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Telangana State Board of Secondary Education i.e. bse.telangana.gov.in

Visit the official website of Step 2: If you are unable to access bse.telangana.gov.in, visit other alternative websites like results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com or bsetelangana.org.

If you are unable to access bse.telangana.gov.in, visit other alternative websites like results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com or bsetelangana.org. Step 3: Click to the link that reads SSC Results March – 2019 or SSC School Wise Login Results .

Click to the link that reads Step 4: Enter your registration number, name, seat number and exam centre number.

Enter your registration number, name, seat number and exam centre number. Step 5: Submit the details to receive the TS Class 10 Result 2019.

Submit the details to receive the TS Class 10 Result 2019. Step 6: Download and take a print out of your TS SSC Class 10 Result 2019 for future reference.

Steps to check and download TS SSC 10th Class Result 2019 via SMS: Send TS10<space>Roll Number to 56263. You can also opt for SSC<space>Roll Number and send it to 58888. If you are unable to receive your TS SSC Class 10 Result for 2018-2019 batch via website or SMS, you can also make a voice call to 53333530. You can also dial 52070511, 52070 or 58888511 for numbers.



Steps to check and download TS SSC Result 2019 via App: The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education have launched a result app for the students. Students can download the Student Grievances Mobile App on their mobile phones in order to check as well as download the TS SSC Result 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App