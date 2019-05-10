TS SSC result 2019: Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) will release Telangana Secondary School Certificate (SSC) result 2019 or Telangana Class 10 results on May 13, the board confirmed on Friday. Reports said that the result will be announced with a press conference and will be available on the website @ bse.telangana.gov.in around 11:30 pm.

TS SSC result 2019: Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) will release Telangana Secondary School Certificate (SSC) result 2019 or Telangana Class 10 results on May 13, the board confirmed on Friday. Reports said that the result will be announced with a press conference and will be available on the website @ bse.telangana.gov.in around 11:30 pm. Earlier, the board had said that the Class 10 board results May 10. The students are also advised to keep a check on the official website to stay updated regarding their results. The students can also visit another website @ results.cgg.gov.in to check the results.

The Telangana SSC examination 2019 was conducted by the Telangana board for the academic year 2018-19 from March 16, 2019, to April 2, 2019.

TS SSC Class 10 Results 2019: Steps to check

Visit the official website of TBSE @ bse.telangana.gov.in

Enter the required credentials

Press the submit button

TS SSC Result 2019 will appear on the screen

Download the result and take a print out for future reference

TS SSC Class 10 Results 2019: List of official websites to check

• manabadi.com

• results.cgg.gov.in

• results.gov.in

• indiaresults.com

• bie.telangana.gov.in

• examresults.net

TS SSC Class 10 Results 2019: How to check via SMS?

First, open the message box on your phone.

Now, type a message, TS10 with your roll number

Send it to 56263

Soon you will receive Telangana SSC Results 2019 via SMS

