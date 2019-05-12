TS SSC Result 2019: Telangana Board of School Education is soon going to release the results for TS SSC examinations @ bsetelangana.org. As the students have been eagerly waiting for their scorecards, the news of result breaking on May 13 has been surfacing the internet. The scores will be available on the official website of the board that is bsetelangana.gov.in and bsetelangana.org.

Telangana Board has now itself made the result date official by issuing a notification on the website. Although there were many reports that it will be declared on May 13, 2019, it has now been confirmed by the authorities itself. Students are waiting for the results as it plays an important part in shaping their future. The candidates who sat for the examination are advised to keep their admit cards near to quickly check their scores. The admit card consists of all the important information needed to log in and see the result.

As per the data collected, approximately 5.5 lakh students that appeared for the exam. Earlier, there were rumours that the result is going to be declared on May 10 but now, many reports confirm the date to be May 13.

The TS SSC exam was conducted by the Telangana Board of School Education from 16 March and stretched to April 3, 2019. It was organised in many centres of the state and took place in four different shifts.

The Director of Government Examinations, Telangana, on Friday, May 10, 2019, announced with an official notification that the results for SSC examinations will be released by the Telangana Board on Monday, May 13, 2019, at 11.30 AM at D-Block, Ground Floor Conference Hall, Telangana State Secretariat, Hyderabad.

The students who are going to check the results tomorrow can follow these easy and simple steps!

Step 1: Visit the official website bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the link that says Telangana SSC Public Examination Result 2019.

Step 3: Click on the link that says the result

Step 4: Now, you will be taken to a new page.

Step 5: Provide the required credentials to log in including TS SSC roll number.

Step 6: Now, the result will flash on your screens.

Step 7: Students are advised to download the results for further use.

