TS SSC Result 2019: Telangana State Staff Selection Commission will announce the Class 10 board examination 2019 result soon @ bse.telangana.gov.in. The candidates can also check and download their TS SSC Result 2019 from alternative websites mentioned below.

TS SSC Result 2019 @ bse.telangana.gov.in: The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) is set to announce the results for the Class 10 board examination 2019. It is also called as Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC) examination. The state board is expected to announce the Class 10 result soon on its official website @ bse.telangana.gov.in. For the convenience of students, the result will also be available on alternative websites @ examresults.net, indiaresults.com and Results.gov.in.

The TS SSC class 10 result 2019 is expected to be out by the last week of May, however, there is no official confirmation about the date from the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE). The students who appeared for the Class 10 board examination are advised to monitor the official website of the Telangana State board @bse.telangana.gov.in.

The candidates can check and download their result by simply following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1. Visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) @ bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2. Enter the required credentials.

Step 3: Hit the submit button.

Step 4. Your TS SSC result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 5. Download and take a print-out of your result.

List of websites to check and download TS SSC result 2019 via websites when it is declared by the Telangana Education Board:

manabadi.com

bse.telanagana.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

results.gov.in

indiaresults.com

bie.telangana.gov.in

How to check TS SSC result 2019 SMS

Step 1: Open the message box on your phone.

Step 2: Type a message, TS10 with your roll number

Step 3: Send it to 56263

Step 4: You will receive Telangana SSC Results 2019 via SMS

According to the reports, last year, 5,38,867 students had appeared for the Class 10 examination 2019. Out of which, 83.78 % students passed the TS SSC examination 2019. Like every year, girls had outshined boys. 85.14% girls and 82.46% boys had qualified the exams.

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education conducts the Telangana Board SSC exams and the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education conducts the Intermediate exams, i.e. 11th and 12th standard boards.

