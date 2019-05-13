TS SSC Result 2019: The Telangana Board of School Education (TSBIE) has finally announced the results for Telangana Class 10 examinations and the students are busy checking their scores on the official websites. As scheduled, the board declared the result on May 13, 2019. Here's the toppers list!

TS SSC Result 2019 @ bse.telangana.gov.in: The Telangana Board of School Education (TSBIE) has finally announced the results for Telangana Class 10 examinations and the students are busy checking their scores on the official websites. As scheduled, the board declared the result on May 13, 2019. The students who sat for the examinations have been keeping eyes on the latest updates of the official website and as soon as the result got declared, the traffic of Telangana Board website shot up.

The students are advised to check the results from the official website that is bse.telangana.gov.in and if you are not able to access it, you can also visit bsetelangana.org. Other than the websites, the students can also check their scorecards through the SMS mode and receive the TS Secondary Board Result 2019 via message.

Well, as the results are out, people have been waiting for the toppers list.

Meanwhile, those who are not able to check their results can follow these easy and simple ways to download their scorecards from the official website!

Step 1: Visit the official website of Telangana Board of School Education i.e. bse.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: Find and click to the link that reads SSC Results March – 2019.

Step 3: Students can opt for SSC School Wise Login Results.

Step 4: Provide your roll number, name, seat number, and center number.

Step 5: Submit the details.

Step 6: Your SSC Results March – 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download your TS SSC Result 2019 and take a print out of it for future reference.

Also, here is a list of websites you can refer to check your results!

bse.telangana.gov.in

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

bsetelangana.org

