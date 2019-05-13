TS SSC Result 2019: The Board of School Education, Telangana (TSBIE) will be declaring the TS SCC Class 10th Result 2019 today i.e. May 13. All the students who appeared for the TS Secondary Board exams 2019 are advised to keep an eye on the official website of TSBIE i.e. bsetelangana.gov.in.

Given below are the steps to check and download TS SCC Class 10th Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Telangana Board of School Education i.e. bse.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads SSC Results March – 2019.

Step 3: Students can opt for SSC School Wise Login Results.

Step 4: Enter your roll number, name, seat number and centre number.

Step 5: Submit the details.

Step 6: Your SSC Results March – 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download your TS SSC Result 2019 and take a print out of it for future reference.

List of websites to check and download TS SSC Class 10 Result 2019:

Steps to check and download TS SSC Result 2019 via SMS:

If students who appeared for Telangana Secondary Board Exams are unable to access their result on the official website of Telangana Board of School Education (TSBIE) i.e. bse.telangana.gov.in, candidates can use SMS method to receive their TS SSC Result 2019 on the mobile phones. You just need to type TS10Roll Number and send it to 56263. Last year, the Board of School Education, Telangana offered the following facilities to the students:

Type TS10<space>Roll Number and send it to 56263 .

or

and send it to . or Type SSC<space>Roll Number and send it to 58888 .

and send it to . Make a voice call to 53333530 to access results.

to to access results. Numbers for record mode: 52070511, 52070 and 58888511

Note: Each and every student who appeared for the TS SSC exams will have to visit their respective schools to collect the mark sheet and other important documents.

