TS SSC Supplementary Results 2019. Directorate of Government Examination, Telangana State is expected to release the results for the Class 10 supplementary examination today, July 6, 2019, on its official website bse.telangana.gov.in.

Once the results are declared, students are advised to visit the official website of the board i.e. bse.telangana.gov.in to check their supplementary results. TS SSC Supplementary Exams was held from June 10, 2019, to June 24, 2019.

TS SSC Supplementary Results 2019: Steps to check result

Step 1: Login the official website i.e. bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link which says ‘download result link’

Step 3: Candidates will then redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter your registration number, roll number, etc carefully

Step 5: Your TS SSC Supplementary Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

TS SSC Supplementary Results 2019: Steps to check result via SMS

Candidates can also check their result via SMS. They are advised to type 10 Roll Number and send it to 56263. The results will be received via text message

TS SSC Supplementary Results 2019: Alternative websites

bse.telangana.gov.in

manabadi.com

results.shiksha

schools9.com

indiaresults.com

examresults.net

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) regulates and supervises the system of intermediate education in Telangana. Every year TSBIE conducts the Annual Examination (March/April) and the Advanced Supplementary Examination (May / June).

