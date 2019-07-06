Directorate of Government Examination, Telangana State or SSC board will release the TS SSC Supplementary exam result today. The result will be out at 2 pm and candidates can check the results on the official websites.

Directorate of Government Examination, Telangana State or SSC board will release the TS SSC Supplementary Result 2019 today. The TS SSC supply result will be released on July 6, 2019, at 2 pm. As per the latest information, the results will be released on the official website results.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in. TS 10 the supplementary results 2019 would also be available on the third-party websites like schools9.com and manabadi.com.

TS SSC board had conducted its supplementary examination from June 10 to June 24. Students who have appeared for the supplementary examination can now check the results online on the list of the website provided.

A detailed process to check the TS SSC result is given below:

TS SSC Supply Result 2019: How to check

Candidates have to go to bsc.telangana.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in. The official link to check the TS SSC Supply Result 2019 for June Examination would be activated at 2 pm.

On the homepage button lick on the link ‘TS supplementary result 2019

It will direct the candidate to the new page of TS SSC website

Candidates will need to enter their TS SSC roll number

Candidates TS SSC Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates are advised to take a print out of their TS supplementary result 2019 for future references.

Note: Candidates should note that the results will also be available on third-party websites like Manabadi and Schools9.om.

The direct link for checking the exam results will be provided once results are declared.

