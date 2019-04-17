TS Telangana intermediate 1st, 2nd year result: The Board of Intermediate Education Telangana (TSBIE) is going to release the result for the intermediate first year and second year. As per the Board officials, the result of both first year and second year will be published on the same date.

TS Telangana intermediate 1st, 2nd year result: The first year and the second year examination result for the intermediate exams organised by the Board of Intermediate Education Telangana (TSBIE) will be published on the same date. As stated by the Telangana board officials, the result will be announced on Thursday, April 18, 2019. According to the officials, the result will be declared at 11:00 AM. Any exact information related to the time of the release of the result will be published a day before the main exams. In the year 2018, the examination results of the first year and second year were declared within a day’s time. This year, the results of both first year and second year are expected to get released on the same day.

Where to check the Telangana intermediate 1st, 2nd year result::

The result will be available at the official websites of Board of Intermediate Education Telangana. The websites can be accessed through any general web browser or mobile browser. All the students who have appeared for the examination can download their scorecards from the official websites of the Board of Intermediate Education Telangana (TSBIE) including results.cgg.gov.in, examresult.net, manabadi.co.in and bie.telangana.gov.in. In addition to the websites, the appeared students can also check their result at the state government’s application named as T App Folio.

Qualifying criteria for Telangana intermediate 1st, 2nd-year result::

In order to clearly pass in the exams, students are required to score at least 35 per cent marks in each subject and aggregate.

In the year 2019, approximately 70 per cent students clearly passed the exam while 69 per cent passed in private colleges. Similarly, tribal welfare colleges registered 87 per cent, social welfare colleges registered 86 per cent, residential junior colleges registered 81 per cent, aided colleges registered 55 per cent and model schools registered 68 per cent, qualifying students.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More