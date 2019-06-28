TSBIE Class 12th supplementary examination: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is going to announce the results for the class 12th supplementary examination on July 7, 2019.

TSBIE Class 12th supplementary examination: The TSBIE or the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is going to announce the results for the class 12th supplementary examination 2019 on Sund

ay, July 7, 2019. All the students who have appeared for the examination can check their result by visiting the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), bie.telangana.gov.in. The supplementary examination for class 12th started from May 16, 2019, and ended on May 27, 2019. In order to clearly pass in the intermediate supplementary examination, all students are supposed to score at least 35 per cent marks in order to clearly pass the examination.

Steps to download TSBIE 12th supplementary result 2019:

Step 1: visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), bie.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying result present on the home page.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the required information like roll number, registration number in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your results will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result.

Step 8: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

List of websites to check TSBIE 12th supplementary result 2019:

results.cgg.gov.in

bie.telangana.gov.in

www.indiaresults.com

About the board:

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) controls the system of intermediate education in the state of Telangana. It keeps a check on all the activities like devising of courses of study, syllabus, conducting examinations.

