TSBIE intermediate results 2019: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is all set to declare the first and second-year exam results on the official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. According to reports, the results of over 9 lakh students will be released by April 10, 2019, on the official website of the Board. The Intermediate examination this year was conducted by the Board on March 18, 2019.

According to an official from the controller of examination department, Board of Intermediate Education, the authority is in the last leg of preparations of the Intermediate results and the board is expected to declare the results of Intermediate 1st year and second-year examinations by April 10, 2019.

How to check the results of TSBIE Intermediate Exams 2019?

Visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE)

Candidates need to click on the link that reads, “TSBIE intermediate results 2019 download”

On clicking, the candidates will be directed to a new window

Here, enter the necessary details and click on the submit button

The Inter results will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out for reference

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of the Board and download the Intermediate examination results: https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/home.do;jsessionid=AE0C3A09CC2F0EFA115CE71D01993E5D

