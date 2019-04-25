Telangana on Wednesday ordered a re-evaluation of papers following protests from students and parents. This year 9.74 students appeared for the exams and 3.38 lakh failed the exams. The state government had given the contract for exam enrolment and processing of results of a private firm, Globarena Technologies, reported The Indian Express. Outraging students and parents have accused the board of erroneously failing thousands of students or marking them absent for exams.

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TEBIE) declared results for class 10th and 12th on April 18, followed by which reports of students killing themselves have been rife. So far 18 students have committed suicide across Telangana one week since the declaration of result. The state government on Wednesday ordered re-evaluation following protests from students and parents. Over 3 lakh students’ answer sheets will be re-evaluated who were declared failed in the exams.

G Nagendra, a student of Narayana College hanged himself at his home in Kushaiguda after he was shown failed in Mathematics. His father, G Vivekananda said he was a bright student and the family could not believe he failed. He did not eat nor talked to anyone after his result and that he would take his life, added G Nagendra’s father.

Another student resorted to pesticide after result showed him fail in two subjects. Telangana Parents’ Association President, N Narayana, in response to suicides, said technical glitches in the evaluation system saw even brilliant students scoring 5 or 10 marks in some subjects while many were marked absent despite appearing for exams.

Globarena Technologies that evaluated the exam papers admitted that there were errors but were rectified soon after the results were declared. But later it said the whole process was full of mistakes because of technical glitched in the software deployed by the company.

Shockingly, students who scored more than 90 per cent in Class XI have failed in this year’s 10th and 12th board results. With the intensifying protests, the state government has now ordered a re-evaluation of answer sheets of all those who failed. A probe team, comprising GT Venkateshwara Rao, MD of Telangana State Technological Service, Dr A Vassan of BITS, Hyderabad and Dr Nishanth Dongri, IIT Hyderabad will be working on to figure out the glitches in the assessment software used by Globarena.

