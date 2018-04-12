Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is all set to announce the first and second year intermediate results 2018 tomorrow. The Board will be confirming the news by 6PM today. Results will be declared online at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

As per the latest updates, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) is likely to announce the first and second year intermediate results 2018 on the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in. According to notifications on the website, the results will be announced soon, however, some reports say that the results will be out on April 14. Reports also say that the Board will be confirming the news by 6 PM today. Around 9.63 lakh candidates had appeared for both the first year and second year examinations this year out of which nearly 4.36 lakh are from the first year.

Moreover, the first year examinations started from February 28 and ended on March 17, while the second year started from March 1 and ended on March 19. The exams were held across 1294 centres in the state. It has also been learned that the Telangana state Board has set a trend of releasing their results within a day or two of the Andhra Board Results. Meanwhile, as per latest reports, the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will be releasing the results at 3 PM today.

Important website –

http://tsbie.cgg.gov.in

http://results.cgg.gov.in/

To avail your result, follow the steps given below:

Visit any one of the websites mentioned above There will be two links on the homepage

a) TS Inter first year results

b) TS Inter Second year results Click on the desired link Enter your Roll Number and submit Your result will be displayed on the screen Take a print out for future references

